Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies are expected overnight with warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures drop just below 80 degrees by sunrise tomorrow morning. Temperatures will still be hot tomorrow, but a cold front will arrive by late afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and lasting into the evening. The front will stall over East Texas Thursday, bringing another good chance for rain during the day and a slight chance for rain again Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front with no more triple digits through early next week. More rain could be on the way with another weak cold front early next week as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.