Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening.

According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene.

Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.

Drivers should take alternate routes around the area. Stay with us for updates.

