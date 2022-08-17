Kilgore school board approves campus security officer, considers arming KISD employees

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Monday a special meeting of the Kilgore ISD school board members considered a Guardian Plan to arm some employees and approved a campus security guard.

The board received a proposed Guardian Plan that would arm designated KISD employees.

“If a Guardian Plan is implemented in the district, candidates will undergo extensive screening and rigorous training before being selected as guardians,” said Dr. Andy Baker, KISD Superintendent of Schools.

The new security officer position will be full-time with an office on one of the elementary campuses.

Board members also approved a program to employ off-duty law enforcement officers to be on Kilgore ISD campuses during the school day.

The board is scheduled to potentially approve the Guardian Plan at their regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

