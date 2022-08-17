Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Jury convicts Bellmead man in shooting involving victim who survived head shot

Castro
Castro(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco jury on Wednesday found Ramon Joseph Castro II guilty of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting involving a victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile.

The victim testified Castro shot him without provocation while he and a friend were waiting in his back yard for Castro’s father to get home.

Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon, 55, told a 19th State District Court jury that he didn’t know Castro before Castro shot him and said he merely rode to the Castro’s Bellmead residence to help a friend do some work for Castro’s father.

Castro, 39, a four-time convicted felon, was on parole when prosecutors say he shot Rodriguez-Falcon in the face on Oct. 2, 2021, at Castro’s residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road.

The jury reached a verdict after 90 minutes of deliberations. Testimony is now underway in the punishment phase.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions...
Palestine police recover abused animals from residence, two men charged
Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, TX
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
Artwork of Sarah Seuss
Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back