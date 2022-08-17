Judge allows appointment of investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Time will be allowed to appoint an investigator in a Henderson County case involving a fatal school bus crash.

In a status hearing today, defense attorneys gained permission to appoint an investigator, along with at least 60 days to make arrangements.

A discovery status hearing has been set for Oct. 17.

John Stevens, 81, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved with a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.

Stevens, of Mabank, is charged with criminal negligent homicide and injury to a child.

