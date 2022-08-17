Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Judge allows appointment of investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case

John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Time will be allowed to appoint an investigator in a Henderson County case involving a fatal school bus crash.

In a status hearing today, defense attorneys gained permission to appoint an investigator, along with at least 60 days to make arrangements.

A discovery status hearing has been set for Oct. 17.

John Stevens, 81, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved with a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.

Stevens, of Mabank, is charged with criminal negligent homicide and injury to a child.

Previous

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions...
Palestine police recover abused animals from residence, two men charged
Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, TX
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
Artwork of Sarah Seuss
Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back
Gap ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Gap Customer Engagement Center in Longview