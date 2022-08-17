Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

Residents along Cumbie Street in Hawkins have raised a number of concerns and complaints about the state of the roadway.
By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Residents along Cumbie Street in Hawkins have raised a number of concerns and complaints about the state of the roadway.

The mayor and city council have met and decided that eight city blocks along the road will need to be resurfaced. However, the estimate they were given to fix the roadway has taken them aback. $600,000 is what they were quoted to fix the roadway.

For smaller cities like Hawkins, budgeting can be a problem, especially with little tax revenue coming in.

Bob Hallmark has more.

