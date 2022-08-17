Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through late this evening across portions of East Texas...not everyone will see this rain. Tomorrow, chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will increase again during the day before tapering off during the evening and nighttime hours. A few thunderstorms may become severe through this evening, and again on Thursday. Only a few are possible on Friday over the southernmost areas. Only a few showers/thundershowers will even be possible on Friday over the southernmost areas in East Texas. Next week, lots of moisture filters into East Texas and we are looking for good chances for showers and thundershowers starting on Monday and continuing through mid-week. This is the kind of rain we need. Not all at once...just some steady rain for several days. Temperatures should be cooler tomorrow as more clouds, rain and the cold front moves south of us. We warm up on Friday as this front moves back toward the north at a warm front. Warmer still over the weekend before we cool down next week with all of the clouds and increased rain chances. Please keep praying for rain.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.