Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

DoorDash customer says delivery came with side of marijuana

A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food. (Source: WSYX, PHOTOS PROVIDED TO STATION, DOOR DASH, CNN)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man says he received more than what he ordered through DoorDash last week.

The DoorDash customer said he found a fork and a side of marijuana at the bottom of his delivery bag.

“I was scared at first, but then again, I wasn’t very surprised,” the man said, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the driver returned to his residence asking for the pot, saying it was medicine in the bag for his friend.

The customer said he did not return the marijuana to the driver. He called the police and submitted a complaint to DoorDash.

“I’m a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend’s nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl,” he said.

The man said he worries about what could have happened if the order ended up in the wrong hands and is hesitant about having his dinner delivered again.

“I question everything now. I question the company’s background checks. Do they really know the people who are working for them?” he said

According to DoorDash’s website, the company runs motor vehicle and criminal background checks on all drivers.

Columbus police said they are investigating the incident, and it was the first time they’d heard of drugs being discovered in a bag of delivered food.

Copyright 2022 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Norton
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Texas DPS
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Man missing from Lindale area found alive

Latest News

Shelters at Capacity
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters
Defense will start Wednesday at 9 a.m. with witness Alexis Banks, a woman who was reportedly...
Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
88 Year Old House For Sale
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Substandard Structures Demo
Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings