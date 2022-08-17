Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dodge ending production of Charger, Challenger in 2023

Dodge is ending production of its iconic gas-powered muscle cars: Challenger and Charger.
Dodge is ending production of its iconic gas-powered muscle cars: Challenger and Charger.(Derwin Edwards from Pexels via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Production of the current Dodge Charger and Challenger is ending in 2023.

Representatives with parent company Stellantis confirmed the decision this week in a news release, saying the company is ending production of those models in their current form next year.

Dodge shared that its iconic muscle cars would be celebrated in their final year with several new 2023 models, all including a commemorative “Last Call” under the hood plaque.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer.

The muscle cars first appeared in the 1960s and 1970s before being revived in the early 2000s.

Dodge said it plans to offer seven 2023 heritage-influenced models, celebrating the company’s history of its Charger and Challenger vehicles.

The new models will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis once they are available at top-selling Dodge dealerships. The automaker said it will give customers a guide for locating the vehicles at DodgeGarage.com.

According to Dodge, ordering and pricing information for the new 2023 models are expected to be released closer to the on-sale date.

Dodge’s announcement comes as automakers move away from gas-powered cars and invest more in electric vehicles.

