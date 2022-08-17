Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan teacher surprised by husband’s return from deployment

The pair have a two-year-old son and say they’re excited to get the family back together again.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD teacher received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday when her husband, Sgt. Devon Kaapana, who’s been deployed to the middle east with the U.S. Army since September 2021, returned home and surprised her inside her 3rd-grade math and science classroom at Henderson Elementary School.

“I’m a little overwhelmed, I’m so happy. It’s been a long year with our toddler, and I can’t stop thinking about how surprised you’re going to be. He’s talking and he’s so big, he’s such a big kid and I’m just so proud of you,” Morgan said.

After the surprise, Henderson staff covered the last hour of class so Devon and Morgan could go be with their son.

