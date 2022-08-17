Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bowie County voters now able to vote at any county polling location

There will be 22 vote centers across Bowie County. On election day, any registered voters can vote at any location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A list of locations will be formally approved by Commissioners at the Aug. 22 meeting. The list will also be found at co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections(WAFB)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Bowie County can now get out and vote - anywhere (in the county).

The application for Bowie County’s participation in countywide voting was approved by the Texas secretary of state in July. The county received the word of approval Friday, Aug. 12.

“With less than 90 days to the Nov. 8 General Election, this solves several issues voters have on Election Day,” Pat McCoy said in a news release. “The main issue is the question, where do I vote? Qualified voters can vote at any of the Vote Centers across the county.”

There will be 22 vote centers across Bowie County. On election day, any registered voter can vote at any location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A list of locations will be formally approved by Commissioners at the Aug. 22 meeting. The list will also be found at co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections

“There’s no more need rushing home after work to get in line by 7 o′clock to vote at your assigned precinct,” McCoy added. “Voter(s) can now choose to vote where they live, work, shop or go to school.”

