Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County

Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, TX
Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, TX(Titus County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a case of indecent exposure reported by a woman on Aug. 16.

The sheriff’s office says a woman was driving with her children in her car when she noticed a silver Ford Focus in front of her pull over to the side of the road.

The man then got out of the Focus with his pants down, exposing himself, and sticking his tongue out at the woman and children, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman said she drove past him and then he got back into his car and began to follow her vehicle. She called a family member who was nearby, and that person caught up with them and got a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Titus County Sheriff’s investigators found the Ford Focus and identified its owner. They got an arrest warrant for Jeffrey Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville. Martin was arrested on the offense of indecent exposure, a Class B misdemeanor. He was booked into the Titus County Jail where he awaits arraignment, the sheriff’s office says.

