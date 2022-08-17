ABC’s Averi Harper discusses Inflation Reduction Act, 2024 elections

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - ABC’s Deputy Political Director Averi Harper joined East Texas Now to explain how the Inflation Reduction Act is an effort to combat the rising cost of living.

The challenge, she says, is to convince Americans that the pace of change will be fast enough to make a difference.

On the topic of investigations into the former president, Harper says it’s unlikely the public will hear what is said as Rudy Giuliani testifies in the Georgia probe, but other legal liabilities may well impact Trump’s ability to run in 2024.

Harper also explains which topics are likely to remain important for the 2024 elections more broadly.

