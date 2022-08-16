Tuesday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine and hot conditions

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to a warm start in the 70s this Tuesday morning with mostly clear skies. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with most folks staying dry in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. This heat is nothing new to East Texas this hot summer, but please still take it seriously and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Quiet conditions set for tonight as temperatures slowly drop into the middle to upper 70s by tomorrow morning. The winds of change return to East Texas later on our Wednesday as a weak cold front will begin to move in during the second half of the day, bringing scattered showers and isolated thundershowers that could last into the overnight hours and early Thursday, with better coverage of this scattered rain throughout Thursday afternoon. Thanks to the scattered rain and slightly cooler air behind the cold front, PM temperatures will drop into the lower 90s for our Thursday and should slowly warm into next weekend, meaning we’ll likely sit in the middle 90s by Friday and remain close to the middle 90s for Saturday and Sunday as well. A secondary front is likely to stall somewhere close to the Red River on Sunday, sending another round of scattered rain to East Texas for the start of next week! Y’all be safe outside while we wait on this next cool down.

