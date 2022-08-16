Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say

Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire started by illegal burning.(Source: Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning.

According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.

(Source: KTRE staff)

The flames destroyed a house and a travel trailer, officials said.

Sam Houston Electric Co-op had cut power to the area as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Power was restored to all customers by early Tuesday, according to the utility provider.

Post on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook and Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department Facebook pages stated the sheriff’s office had taken one person into custody for starting the fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Norton
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Texas DPS
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Man missing from Lindale area found alive

Latest News

The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony this evening. The ceremony was...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for ‘Boldly Brook Hill’ campaign initiative
Non active bomb found at Waco construction site
WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site
Cody Roberts (2018)
Capital murder trial begins for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project