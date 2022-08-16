Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’

Burn ban remains in effect
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks addresses the Smith County Commissioners Court.
By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks described current drought conditions as “disastrous” at Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court.

Brooks offered an update on drought conditions as Smith County remains under a burn ban. The 90-day ban, issued on July 5, is currently set to expire on Oct. 3. Brooks recommended the ban remain in effect for now.

“This is unlike any year we’ve seen since 2011,” Brooks said. “This is a very, very serious situation we have.”

Brooks said recent rainfall is not enough to improve conditions to the point of lifting the ban. The commissioners court left the ban in place, per Brooks’ recommendation.

