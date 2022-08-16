Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies continue overnight as temperatures slowly drop into the upper 70s. Another heat advisory is on the way for tomorrow as temperatures soar into the triple digits and feel even hotter because of the high humidity. Another heat advisory could be issued for Wednesday as well, however, late Wednesday, we begin tracking a weak cold front making its way into East Texas. This will bring some decent chances for rain and some slightly cooler temperatures back to the forecast. As chances for rain begin to diminish over the weekend, another cold front could be on the way for early next week. That means by the end of this week, chances for rain will return to the forecast and stick around right through early next week with temperatures at or below average for this time of the year.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.