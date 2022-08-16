Marshall man charged in Greenwood fatal crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall man is behind bars, accused of causing a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others in late May 2022.

Stephen Stasny, 40, is charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

It happened just before noon on May 27 on Highway 80 in Greenwood. At the scene, Caddo Parish SHeriff’s deputies and investigators found two vehicles on fire and a third destroyed.

A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny’s pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.

The driver of the other pickup was identified as James Dowden, 56 died at the scene.

Stasny, along with occupants from the third vehicle, was taken to a hospital.

Toxicology results proved that Stasny was under the influence. He was arrested in Marshall, Texas after his release from the hospital.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Friday, Aug. 12. His bond is set at $350,000.

