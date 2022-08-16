Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Marshall man charged in Greenwood fatal crash

His bond is set at $350,000.
Fiery wreck reported on Highway 80 at I-20
Fiery wreck reported on Highway 80 at I-20(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall man is behind bars, accused of causing a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others in late May 2022.

Stephen Stasny, 40, is charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

It happened just before noon on May 27 on Highway 80 in Greenwood. At the scene, Caddo Parish SHeriff’s deputies and investigators found two vehicles on fire and a third destroyed.

The driver of the other pickup was identified as James Dowden, 56 died at the scene.

Stasny, along with occupants from the third vehicle, was taken to a hospital.

Toxicology results proved that Stasny was under the influence. He was arrested in Marshall, Texas after his release from the hospital.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Friday, Aug. 12. His bond is set at $350,000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Norton
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Texas DPS
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash

Latest News

shoe and clothing closet for elementary school
Johnston-McQueen Elementary students have new place to get shoes, clothes on campus
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Shelters at Capacity
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters
It all started last year when P.E. teacher Rochelle Northcutt saw the need in her own classroom.
Johnston McQueen Elementary students have new place to get shoes, clothes on campus
Defense will start Wednesday at 9 a.m. with witness Alexis Banks, a woman who was reportedly...
Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting