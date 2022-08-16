Harrison County joins Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to enter into a new agreement with the City of Dallas to be a part of the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agency.

Harrison County will be able to use data that the City of Dallas has as they go after predators against children.

“It happens all over we are not immune to it. Those predators are out there. They are here in our county. They are all over so anything that we can do to protect our kids we’re going to do it. Our court was happy to support this,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.

The agreement went into effect today and goes through September 30th. After that, the court will have to renew the agreement.

