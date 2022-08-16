Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Harrison County joins Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Harrison County Commissioners Court
Harrison County Commissioners Court((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to enter into a new agreement with the City of Dallas to be a part of the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agency.

Harrison County will be able to use data that the City of Dallas has as they go after predators against children.

“It happens all over we are not immune to it. Those predators are out there. They are here in our county. They are all over so anything that we can do to protect our kids we’re going to do it. Our court was happy to support this,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.

The agreement went into effect today and goes through September 30th. After that, the court will have to renew the agreement.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Norton
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Texas DPS
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Harrison County Commissioners Court
Harrison County commissioners propose lowering property tax rate
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting