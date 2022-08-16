Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County commissioners propose lowering property tax rate

Harrison County Commissioners Court
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners agreed to vote on lowering the property tax rate for the county at its next meeting.

Currently the tax rate is 35 cents per $100. The new rate if approved would lower it to 31 cents per $100. This is due in part to the values of property rising.

“Our evaluation went up 19% so it’s not really a $100,000 house anymore it’s $119,000 so when you kind of do that the math I had figured roughly that you will pay about $24 more a year. Which is not unreasonable especially for runaway inflation like we have been experiencing,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.

The next commissioners meeting on September 13 is when the new budget will be voted on.

