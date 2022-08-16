Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Groundbreaking ceremony held for ‘Boldly Brook Hill’ campaign initiative

The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony this evening. The ceremony was...
By Willie Downs
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday evening for its $22.5 million Boldly Brook Hill campaign initiative.

This campaign is intended to fund a brand new fine arts building and chapel, campus-wide enhancements and an endowment.

“We now have a fine arts building complete with a 700 seat auditorium, a chapel, real fine arts classes that are really going to make our arts program, which is already incredible, but make it state of the art,” says Rod Fletcher, head of school at The Brook Hill School.

Fletcher says different people on campus are excited about different elements.

“That’s the neat thing about this campaign,” Fletcher says. “We have a lower-school playground, remodeling our lower-school library, new football turf, tennis courts, science labs, and of course the fine arts building.”

The initiative will also include many security measures, such as a fence across the front of the campus, a guard house and nighttime lighting.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future location of the fine arts center.

Fletcher says it’s been fun to see the community get together and get behind the campaign and support it. He says they raised $28.8 million for the initiative. They will start building tomorrow and they plan to have the entire facility completed in the next 12 to 18 months.

