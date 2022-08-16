Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Another Very Hot Day Tomorrow (Wednesday) with rain chances increasing late in the day.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another very hot day across the area today and an even hotter one forecast for Wednesday. There is good news starting Wednesday afternoon...a cold/cool front moves into the northern sections of ETX, spreading southward through the night and pulling up stationary on Thursday. This will be a focusing area for showers and isolated thundershowers/storms to form across much of the area. At this time, we are not expecting any severe storms on Wed/Thu, or Fri, but lightning/thunder and some gusty winds are certainly possible. With this front, cooler temperatures are expected as well, still warm, but not hot. We start warming up on Friday, but a few showers/thundershowers will remain in the forecast, especially in the PM and over southern areas. Early next week, more moisture will move into ETX and a front will stall just to our north, again helping with the development of showers/thundershowers, more clouds and somewhat cooler temperatures. The most intense heat should end after tomorrow for at least a few days.

Hot again tomorrow, then rain moves in late tomorrow through Fri. Cooler Temps as well.
