Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman.

Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.

According to a press release, Edgewood Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Downs St. at about 2 p.m. Friday in response to a report of shots fired.

On arrival, they found Alyssa Beth Flores of Wills Point laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, and the press release says EMS was unable to save her.

Police were also advised an infant had been taken from the residence by Hicks, who fled in a vehicle. Enroute to the scene, more officers identified the vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 80 and launched into a chase when Hicks accelerated, according to the press release.

Hicks led officers down FM 2965 toward IH-20 westbound going more than 120 MPH in heavy traffic, weaving across the shoulder and median, the report says. Additional law enforcement officers and Texas DPS Air One joined the pursuit, which ended on Highway 80 just east of the Gateway Bridge after spikes were deployed.

Hicks complied with officers after exiting the vehicle, but the press release indicates authorities discovered he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Hicks was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment, and the 5 month old child taken from Edgewood was recovered, police said. The infant appeared unharmed but was not buckled into a child’s safety seat throughout the chase, according to the release. The child was taken to a Dallas hospital by Child Protective Services for evaluation.

A warrant for murder was issued for Hicks by Van Zandt County District Judge Chris Martin with a bond of $1,000,000.

Several agencies were involved in resolving this conflict. The Edgewood police statement says, “During an incident of this nature, lines on a map have no bearing on law enforcement response. Agencies in Van Zandt and Kaufman Counties responded in mutual aid to ensure the safety of our respective communities, apprehend the suspect and gather evidence.”

