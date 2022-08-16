Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Troup issues boil water notice for 2nd line break in 2 weeks

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Troup to issue a boil water notice.

All customers should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Gene Cottle, City Manager at 903.842.3128, extension 15. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ executive director, please call (512) 239-4691.

