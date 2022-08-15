Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15).

The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.

No timeline was given on when water service might be restored.

