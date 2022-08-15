Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discusses president’s ability to decertify documents

Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discusses the details of a president’s ability to decertify documents, affidavit access, and upcoming elections.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discussed the details of a president’s ability to decertify documents, affidavit access, and upcoming elections.

The president does have the power to decertify documents, Decker said, but some evidentiary support is needed to show that a decertification process was followed. The legality of the documents seized depends on this process.

Moreover, according to Decker, it is very unlikely the members of congress will gain access to the affidavit that describes what evidence the FBI and Department of Justice have uncovered. Even the Trump defense team does not have access at this time, Decker said, and the public may never see it unless charges are brought against the former president.

