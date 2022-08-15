Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire

Texas DPS
Texas DPS
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman lost control of her vehicle Sunday afternoon and died after running off the road, according to a DPS release.

DPS says Marcy Turner, 22, was eastbound on CR 334 about 5 miles southwest of Winona when she began to drift toward the south barrow ditch. She reportedly overcorrected and crashed into the north ditch, overturning the car, which caught fire.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger.

