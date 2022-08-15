Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash

Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021.

Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson.

The crash report states that Bradford-Burnley’s Mitsubishi SUV drove on the wrong side of US-79 into oncoming traffic, hitting the front of Servin’s Hyundai whose car left the road and landed in a ditch. Servin died at the scene.

Bradford-Burnley admitted to drinking alcohol, and her medical records were subpoenaed, but no alcohol or drug testing was done by the hospital, according to the crash report.

Bradford-Burnley is being held in the Smith County jail on a warrant from Rusk County with a bond of $35,000.

PREVIOUS: Rusk County crash leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 dead

