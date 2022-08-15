Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman accused in bilking scheme gets probation, must pay restitution

Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman under federal indictment for participating in a money laundering scheme will avoid jail time and must pay back more than $100,000.

In a plea deal before District Judge J. Campbell Barker at the federal courthouse in Tyler, Tracey Lynn Brookshier had one charge dismissed and for a second count was given 36 months probation, a waived fine and also was ordered to pay $138,265.80 in restitution.

Brookshier was arrested in 2020 after federal prosecutors said Brookshier, and at least five others indicted, would “target seniors here at home through believable scams designed to rob them of hard-earned savings”. Allegedly they formed call centers and contacted victims, some of whom were located in the Eastern District of Texas, directly targeting elder victims to transfer funds to the defendants and other co-conspirators. The indictment claims that they impersonated Social Security Administration and IRS/Department of Treasury officials. Brookshier was charged with a money laundering conspiracy and operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Previous reporting:

Tyler woman accused in scheme bilking over 4,000 elderly victims

