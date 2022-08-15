Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies

By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding school supply pick-up events, and one Tyler barbershop wanted to be part of giving back.

Students and their families packed into the lobby and lined up outside the House of Fadez Barbershop in Tyler today for a free haircut and backpack. Jasmine said her son’s barber has been booked with back-to-school appointments, so it’s been hard to get in.

Being a single mom, she says of events like this, “It helps a lot, especially for single moms who’s always working all the time. I can’t tell you how much going to these programs just, it’s a huge help. Huge, huge help.”

Boys and girls rotated in and out of the seats for their fresh trim. Josue Cruz is the owner of House of Fadez Barbershop, which opened in January.

“Kinda like in the third month we had been opened Tyler showed us a lot of love. It was basically nothing but clientele that wanted haircuts,” he said, “and everyday we would basically be full thanks to the community.”

Cruz said as time went on he wanted to find a way to give back to the people who helped them get a steady start.

“I was expecting people, but not so much. But, I’m glad everybody is coming by,” he said.

About 20 sponsors made the event possible, from food vendors, music, and donors of school supplies. J. Chad Parker Law Firm sponsored a snow cone truck for people to enjoy while they waited outside.

“We try to do that every week, all summer long, with the snow cone truck. And, this is kind of the end of summer and of course we’re open to help anyone who asks us, and people reach out to us. We pay for it, and we hope the people enjoy it,” Chad Parker said.

Cruz said he got a lot from the day.

“I’m getting a big smile from the kids. That’s really what matters, you know: they’re liking their haircuts, they’re going back to school with a nice haircut. That’s what we’re getting out of it, and of course the support from the people,” Cruz said.

GV Beauty Salon was also in house today to help with haircuts and keep things moving.

