Titus county allocates ARPA money for road funding

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The American Rescue Plan Act is giving $6.3 million to Titus County.

Out of that amount, $2 million will be used for road funding. The four precincts requested $500,000 each to be used for road materials or equipment, keeping them in budget.

At the meeting, they went through the list of what equipment was essential and what will be shared.

“These would be pieces of equipment that it doesn’t make sense to buy a piece of equipment that would just be duplicated in all four precincts. And so, they’ll buy one large major piece of equipment, and then the four precincts will work together on large road projects and use that one piece of equipment as you know the main driving unit for that particular project,” says Titus County Judge Brian Lee.

Judge Lee says they must have the projects, expenditures or purchases identified by the end of 2024, and that money needs to be spent by the end of 2026.

Judge Lee said, “That allows for any large projects if there was a building project or something that might take a year or two. You get it planned by the end of 2024 and then you can have another two years to get the contractors finished and paid.”

Next, the county representatives will meet up again with their consultant, Traylor and Associates, who is helping them manage the ARPA funds.

“We want to be prudent. We want to be smart. We want to use that money wisely in a way that benefits this year, next year, hopefully for many years to come,” Judge Lee said.

