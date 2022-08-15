Texas Country Music Hall of Fame welcomes 2022 inductees

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The stars shined bright in Carthage Saturday night as David Frizzell, Buddy Holly and The Texas Tenors were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

David Frizzell

David Frizzell’s life and career are tightly woven into the fabric of country music history and lore. He is both legacy and legend with an unmistakable voice and a captivating style. David Frizzell is one of the greatest voices in country music with a haunting resemblance to his older brother, the ultimate stylist, Lefty Frizzell.

In the early 1980s, Frizzell founded the musical duo of Frizzell & West with the gorgeous and gifted Shelly West, daughter of country superstar Dottie West. Their recording of “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma” made its way to Clint Eastwood, who insisted on adding the tune to the soundtrack of his forthcoming film, Any Which Way You Can. Along with his CMA awards, David Frizzell is a Grammy nominated, CMA & ACM award-winning entertainer.

David Frizzell is among the 2022 TCMHOF inductees. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Frizzell has won numerous performing and recording trophies from the Academy of Country Music, Billboard and Music City News. He has been nominated for three Grammys, both as part of Frizzell & West and as a solo artist. Writing, producing, touring and performing: David Frizzell is a timeless and tireless entertainer who continues to share his many gifts to the delight of fans old and new across the U.S. and throughout the world.

The Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. They are Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the World for 2019. With impressive live ticket sales tracked by PollStar they are considered the most successful touring group in the history of America’s Got Talent. The Texas Tenors appeared on NBC’s national hit television show America’s Got Talent: The Champions. After airing worldwide their fan base grew even larger than before. As consummate professionals these three friends with a simple All-American dream have proven their impact will be long lasting as their popularity continues to grow.

The Texas Tenors sat down for an interview with reporters ahead of the show. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

They have performed more than 1400 live concerts in just the last 10 years. With concerts at performing arts centers, casinos, symphony halls, outdoor festivals and major corporate events, The Texas Tenors have shown they truly possess that rare, ever sought-after quality - mass appeal.

Buddy Holly

Charles Hardin Holley (September 7, 1936 – February 3, 1959), known as Buddy Holly, was an American singer and songwriter who was a central and pioneering figure of mid-1950s rock and roll. He was born in Lubbock, Texas, to a musical family during the Great Depression, and learned to play guitar and sing alongside his siblings. His style was influenced by gospel music, country music, and rhythm and blues acts, which he performed in Lubbock with his friends from high school.

Buddy Holly's display case at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

