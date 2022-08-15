Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing in the Lindale area.

According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at approximately 8 p.m., they received a report of a missing person from 17802 FM 1253 near Lindale. Upon the arrival of Deputies, they discovered that Jose Cansino Ybarra – 63 was missing from this location. Ybarra’s son told Deputies that they were attending a church retreat at this location when his father wandered off. The son advised that prior to notifying law enforcement, he and several of the retreat attendees had searched a large area including buildings, woods, and Ybarra’s room. Deputies, staff members and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400 acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Drone Operator arrived on location and searched the area with a drone equipped with infrared capabilities. The drone search continued for almost two hours with no sign of Ybarra in or around the property area. A Smith County K-9 Handler also arrived at the location with negative results. The search continued on FM 16, FM 1253 and Hwy 110 near the retreat center.

This morning, Smith County Deputies, Investigators, Lindale Fire, EMS, and concerned citizens are at this location continuing their search for Ybarra. A command post has been set up at the retreat center by the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. The SCSO has also notified the TDCJ K-9 Unit, who will respond to the location with scent specific dogs to assist in the search.

The sheriff’s office said Jose Ybarra has undiagnosed dementia and, according to friends and family, becomes disoriented and confused easily. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap. If you have seen Ybarra, please call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.