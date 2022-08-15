Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs around 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for some East Texas counties today, a good time for a reminder that even if you are not under the advisory, still take the heat seriously. Heat is the leading cause of weather related fatalities in the United States. We will likely continue to see Heat Advisories through Wednesday, as high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 90s and low 100s through the middle of the week.

The highly anticipated cold front we have been discussing for several days continues to be on track for a Wednesday afternoon/evening arrival. The timing of this front will mean it will do little to curb temperatures from reaching the century mark on Wednesday, but it will bring rain back to the area as early as Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will move through East Texas with the front on Wednesday, possibly continuing into Thursday. There is a chance some showers and storms could be strong to severe, with the main concern being a wind threat. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center does not have East Texas in a severe weather risk for Wednesday or Thursday, but this will be something we are monitoring over the next two to three days.

Rain will continue to be in our forecast through next weekend, and temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s for the second half of this week. If you are looking for another sign that fall is on the way, our normal high yesterday was 96 degrees. Today it is 95 degrees. We have reached the point of summer where, climatologically speaking, our normal high temperatures are decreasing. By the end of this month our normal high will be 93 degrees! Lastly, in addition to the cooler temperatures in the forecast, it is looking likely that the second half of this month will feature above normal precipitation. Meaning what exactly? The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting that much of the southern half of the United States will see above normal rainfall through nearly the end of August. Definitely good news for everyone praying, hoping, finger crossing, dancing, etc., for rain.

