Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand.

Tyler ISD received an overall B rating. Longview ISD received an A. Lufkin ISD received a B. Nacogdoches ISD received a C rating.

The A-F scale rates districts based on three different domains. According to the TEA, student achievement evaluates performance across all subjects for all students, on both general and alternate assessments; College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) indicators; and graduation rates.

School Progress measures district and campus outcomes in two areas: the number of students that grew at least one year academically (or are on track) as measured by STAAR results and the achievement of all students relative to districts or campuses with similar economically disadvantaged percentages.

Closing the Gaps uses disaggregated data to demonstrate differentials among racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic background, and other factors. The indicators included in this domain, as well as the domain’s construction, align the state accountability system with the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

You can view your school districts rating at the TEA website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center
Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib wanted in youth coach’s death
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

Latest News

Texas DPS
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
TEA releases 2022 accountability ratings
TEA releases 2022 accountability ratings
Steven Norton
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash