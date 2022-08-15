Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand.

Tyler ISD received an overall B rating. Longview ISD received an A. Lufkin ISD received a B. Nacogdoches ISD received a C rating.

The A-F scale rates districts based on three different domains. According to the TEA, student achievement evaluates performance across all subjects for all students, on both general and alternate assessments; College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) indicators; and graduation rates.

School Progress measures district and campus outcomes in two areas: the number of students that grew at least one year academically (or are on track) as measured by STAAR results and the achievement of all students relative to districts or campuses with similar economically disadvantaged percentages.

Closing the Gaps uses disaggregated data to demonstrate differentials among racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic background, and other factors. The indicators included in this domain, as well as the domain’s construction, align the state accountability system with the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

You can view your school districts rating at the TEA website.

