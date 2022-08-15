Car fire damages Longview business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it.

According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.

The Longview Fire Department was able to safely extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported as of this writing.

As of 3:30 p.m., the westbound portion of State Highway 80 near the shop was closed off.

