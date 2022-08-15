Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.

Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.

“It will allow faster, quicker connectivity for other contractors that want to come in and provide service to the neighborhoods of those areas where we put them out in the county, so it should accelerate the competition in terms of providers getting out there to start making plans to put their broadband in place,” he said.

Stoudt previously said in June that he hopes the process will take about 18 months to establish service.

