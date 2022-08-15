Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.

Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.

“It will allow faster, quicker connectivity for other contractors that want to come in and provide service to the neighborhoods of those areas where we put them out in the county, so it should accelerate the competition in terms of providers getting out there to start making plans to put their broadband in place,” he said.

Stoudt previously said in June that he hopes the process will take about 18 months to establish service.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center
Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
Steven Norton
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Man missing from Lindale area found alive

Latest News

TEA Accountability
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Mark Is Back 6PM
Mark Is Back 6PM
OBGYN doctor Andrew Gallfy works at Longview’s Christus Good Shepherd North Park.
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy
Texas Country Music Hall Of Fame
Texas County Music Hall of Fame