Gregg County commissioners authorize negotiations with contractor for parking garage project

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners voted Monday to authorize moving forward in negotiations with a contractor for the building of a parking facility in downtown Longview.

They are negotiating with SpawGlass, a contractor which specializes in the building of parking facilities. This comes after the rejection of two previous bids. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt believes they can get a better price.

“Last time we went out and we got two bidders, one was at 18 the other was at 20 million which our estimator said it was going to be about 10 to 12 which was considerably higher than what we anticipated, of course we know everything nationally that’s going on affecting all the pricing and so forth but we still think we can do better and we’re hoping this new approach will get us a better price,” he said.

Stoudt said the county has moved slow on the facility but said they do that because they want to do it right.

