Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing young child
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A former Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District employee has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday, August 12, by Bruceville-Eddy police.
He remained there Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Hill is the former Maintenance Director at BEISD.
BEISD officials told KWTX Hill has not been an employee of the district for more than a year.
