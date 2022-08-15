Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing young child

Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A former Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District employee has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday, August 12, by Bruceville-Eddy police.

He remained there Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Hill is the former Maintenance Director at BEISD.

BEISD officials told KWTX Hill has not been an employee of the district for more than a year.

