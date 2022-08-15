Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly Clear and Hot through Tuesday. Rain chances increase on Wednesday as front moves in.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot and fairly humid out there today. The South and SW breeze is keeping the humidity down just a bit, but with the dry air, and the dry surface, it heats up quickly. No real chance for rain through tomorrow, but that all chances on Wednesday as a cold/cool front moves into the northern sections of ETX. It hangs around on Thursday as a Stationary front, then moves north as a warm front on Friday. The good news is that it hangs around long enough that we will have fair chances for showers and thundershowers Wednesday through Friday. Some Gusty Winds are possible in a few of the storms that may form on Wed/Thu. Cooler air expected Thursday and Friday, but still on the warm side for sure...just not too hot. Warming up a bit into the weekend with a few showers/thundershowers possible during the PM hours, then even better chances for rain and cooler temperatures come Monday. Fingers crossed.

