Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder

Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos on Aug 15.

Rodriguez has elected to have a jury determine his sentence. He is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.

He admitted to killing 18-year-old Campos in a handwritten letter he released in 2019.

The letter detailed how he met the Lubbock teen on November 17, 2013, and felt an immediate attraction and desire to know her. During their time together, the two engaged in sexual acts and smoked cigarillos containing K-2 synthetic marijuana. In the letter, Rodriguez said he was hallucinating that Campos was a demon and attacked her.

Rodriguez admitted he choked Campos to death.

In November 2018, human remains were found buried in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of 70th Street. Rodriguez was later arrested and charged with murder.

