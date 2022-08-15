Capital murder trial begins for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The capital murder trial for one of two suspects accused of a 2018 murder began today in Cherokee County.

Cody Roberts is being tried for the shooting death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson at a home west of Rusk.

Jadie Gill, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab, testified about collecting DNA from clothing and a bullet fragment that tested presumptive positive for blood.

Gill also said handler DNA testing on an AK-47 also tested presumptive positive for blood.

