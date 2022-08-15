Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fighting between the victim’s aunt and the accused shooter’s sister led up to the shooting of a Longview ISD student, according to an affidavit.

Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29 was charged with the murder of Rashaan Jefferson an incoming freshman at Longview ISD on Saturday, Aug. 6.

One or two days prior to the shooting, a fight between Jefferson’s aunt and Johnson’s sister led Johnson to retaliate by striking Jefferson’s aunt in the head with a gun, according to the affidavit.

Before the shooting, the victim called his mother telling her “they were back outside with a big gun”, according to the affidavit.

Johnson’s girlfriend said she heard shouting, and gunshots, and saw Johnson running from the scene, according to the affidavit.

An explanation as to why Jefferson was shot was not explained in the affidavit.

