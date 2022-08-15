Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County

A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd sticking out of the river bank in May. It ended up being a 30-foot and 80 million years old mosasaur.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulfur River.

“That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred and fifty yards past the mouth of this tributary, I found a very large vertebra,” said Kruse.

One vertebra led to another and eventually to the head of a prehistoric marine lizard.

“A kid at Christmas time,” said Kruse. “I was about as excited, I did my screaming, dancing,” said Kruse.

His find was a 30-foot and 80 million years old mosasaur.

“They call in the Tyrannosaurus Rex of the sea,” said Kruse. “I was like, where am I going to go hang a forty-foot mosasaur in the house? That’s not gonna happen.”

He handed it over to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, eager to uncover the past of Texoma.

“North Texas was underwater all the way from the modern-day Gulf of Mexico through the center of the state and the great plains of North America,” said Ron Tykoski, the director of paleontology and curator of vertebrae paleontology at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Not only was the landscape dramatically different, but so was the climate.

“Around 80 million to 90 million years ago, actually had some of the highest temperatures on this planet over the last 200 million years ago,” said Tykoski. “Incredibly high sea levels, no seasons, no ice caps at the polls. It is the exact perfect greenhouse condition on our planet.”

The Perot said it expects to clean the head of the mosasaur in a lab at its museum for the public to watch in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Norton
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
Texas DPS
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Man missing from Lindale area found alive

Latest News

Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire...
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony this evening. The ceremony was...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for ‘Boldly Brook Hill’ campaign initiative
Non active bomb found at Waco construction site
WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site
Cody Roberts (2018)
Capital murder trial begins for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project