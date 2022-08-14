Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trade fairs have traditionally been popular shopping stops in East Texas, but the brutal July and August temperatures have taken a toll on one of them.

Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need volume crowds for sales.

For some, the event held the second weekend of every month represents a substantial part of their income.

Manager Billy Clay talks about how vendors weathered the COVID-19 storm, and look to do the same through summer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

