Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Rains County Sheriff’s Office, police, search for fugitive ‘still at large’

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Sean Douglas Alsip, 30(Rains County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive that “could be armed and dangerous” is still at large Sunday as of 8:50 a.m.

Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, is 6 feet, 170 pounds, white, bald, brown eyes with an arm full of tattoos. He was wearing a blue cutoff shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Rains CR 3150 before fleeing on foot Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monica Robertson is in custody for allegedly assisting in Alsip’s escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monica Robertson, 30
Monica Robertson, 30(Rains County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
Male victim killed in crash on Carthage loop
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
THE CHOSEN DOCK KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy
Texas sports officials combat abuse by fans with new ‘three strike’ policy

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
WebXtra: Longview womens' crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
WebXtra: Longview womens' crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
police lights
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
City of Troup rescinds boil water notice