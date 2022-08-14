Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Murder suspect arrested in March 2022 case of Killeen woman visiting son’s grave

Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged with murder
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda...
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Weston and ordered him to be held with no Bond.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Kineh N’Gaojia said his ex-wife was visiting their son Amir’s gravesite on what would have been Amir’s 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire. Amir died on New Year’s Day 2022 to KWTX.

“Weston was also arraigned on an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon where that bond was set at $5,000,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD’s spokeswoman.

Weston is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in its side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in its side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
Male victim killed in crash on Carthage loop
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
THE CHOSEN DOCK KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

Latest News

25th Annual Classic Country Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students
monkeypox
Monkeypox case confirmed at Titus Regional Medical Center
Sean Douglas Alsip, 30
Rains County Sheriff’s Office, police, search for fugitive ‘still at large’
WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill