Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico

FILE- Hurricane Harvey a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and...
FILE- Hurricane Harvey a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and Louisiana in August 2017, causing catastrophic flooding and more than 100 deaths.(PRNewswire)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources and urged Texans to take the appropriate steps to prepare for impacts of potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center expects very low potential for a tropical cyclone to develop from a cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the Texas coast, and threats into next week include significant rainfall and flash flooding.

“The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall for our coastal and South Texas communities,” said Governor Abbott. “State agencies are monitoring the developing weather conditions along the coast and preparing comprehensive response measures. I urge Texans in these regions to remain weather-aware and follow the direction of local authorities to ensure their own safety and the safety of their loved ones.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is activating state assets, including Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service - Texas A&M Task Force One, which includes four boat squads, according to the Governor’s Office.

Texas Parks and Wildlife boat rescue assets are also being prepositioned for mobilization if necessary.

TDEM has placed additional resources on standby from the following agencies for activation as warranted:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service: saw crews and incident management teams
  • Texas Department of State Health Services – Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: severe weather packages
  • Texas Department of Transportation: resources to monitor road conditions
  • Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: search and rescue aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit
  • Public Utility Commission: resources to monitor power outages and coordination with utility providers as needed

Texans can access the Texas Hurricane Center by visiting gov.texas.gov/hurricane.

