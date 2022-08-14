Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champions for Children is the only non-profit agency in Smith county whose primary focus is early childhood development.

Andria Horton the executive director at Champions for children says “we really envision a community and are working towards a community where every child has at least one nurturing caregiver.”

Horton tells me their goal is to ensure that children are assisted with their needs in order for them to thrive in and out of the classroom.

As teachers and daycare workers are preparing to go back to school this week, Champions for Children is a center offering teachers and children support.

Once a year right before school begins, the organization opens its doors for teachers to come and grab tools needed to better help their students learn. “We give the teachers an opportunity to come out on a Saturday and take advantage of our resource room and our lending library,” says Horton. The lending library and the resource center offer tools such as die cuts, construction paper, theme kits, lamination, butcher papers, and developmental toys.

“And we’re able to make sure that children in our community have access to those toys that are going to help build their brain power and help them learn and grow and meet their developmental milestones,” says Horton.

Teachers, parents, and anyone in need of assistance in the community can go to Champions for Children and rent toys or buy supplies at an affordable price.

