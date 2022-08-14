Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bee and butterfly populations threaten food supply, scientists say

Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.
Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.(tdlucas5000 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – A third of the food we eat is at risk because of the climate crisis endangering butterflies and bees.

International scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is dangerously close to extinction.

Some wildlife experts said losing pollinators, including butterflies, would affect about 30% of the food supply.

The Food and Drug Administration said apples, melons, cranberries, broccoli and almonds are among the foods most susceptible to the pollinator decline.

Scientists said you can help pollinators rebound by planting gardens with native wildlife and using less pesticide and other chemicals around your home.

